After Hardik Pandya, it’s Kuldeep Yadav’s turn to get married, according to Yuzvendra Chahal

Hardik Pandya’s engagement to mannequin and dancer Natasha Stankovic took social media by storm. After the video of the Mumbai Indians all-rounder proposing to his girlfriend and getting accepted went viral on social media, congratulations and good needs poured in from all quarters.

One in every of such messages was from the chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. However apparently, Kuldeep ended up getting encouragement to forge his personal marital alliance from one among his personal teammates. It was not Hardik, however his wrist-spin associate Yuzvendra Chahal.

Writing on Hardik’s Instagram timeline, Kuldeep wrote: “Lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan (Congratulating you lakhs of occasions over).” Armed with an important sense of humour, Yuzvendra chipped in and mentioned: “Ab teri baari (It is your flip now).”

The KulCha alliance has been very profitable in ODI cricketMARTY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Photographs

Properly, as of now, Kuldeep would not appear to have any ladies in his life, a minimum of, publicly so. Neither for that matter, Chahal. A number of the different cricketers although, are within the information for presumably being in a relationship. Jasprit Bumrah is rumoured to be courting South Indian actress Anuradha Parmeswaran whereas Rishabh Pant is at the moment having fun with a trip along with his girlfriend Isha Negi.

The 2 wrist spinners are popularly referred to as ‘KulCha’ once they play collectively and have achieved nice success in restricted overs cricket. Nevertheless, at the moment, with Ravindra Jadeja having established himself as an everyday participant within the ODI enjoying XI, as a consequence of his all-round skills, the 2 are preventing for a spot.

So far as the longer format is anxious, Kuldeep is manner forward of Chahal as he has performed some Exams and has picked up key wickets additionally, together with a five-for in Sydney. Yuzvendra remains to be ready for his Check cap.

Hardik Pandya, Natasa StankovicInstagram

Hardik Pandya opened up about his relationship on the stroke of midnight of January 1 when he posted an image of himself and his then girlfriend Natasha and described her as “My firework.” In a matter of hours, he bought himself and Stankovic on a luxurious boat and, with flowers and champagne accompanying them, proposed within the western model to her.

In the meantime, one other relationship is blossoming that entails each the cricket world and Bollywood. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been seen collectively on numerous events and now, appear to have secured the approval of the actress’ father additionally.

Suneil Shetty has publicly acknowledged that he’s proud of the boy Athiya is seeing. We do not know when the marriage bells will ring with these two. Nevertheless, it’s clear that Indian cricketers and showbiz celebrities appear to be getting alongside nicely with one another.