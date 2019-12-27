After he goes viral on social media, people call him secret superstar AMIZAN

AMIZAN, a masked guy, anonymously post covers of Indian songs on social media which are going viral now. The reason behind hiding his identity is still unrevealed. As per the sources, He’s a young 23yrs old guy from Mumbai who is quite passionate about music. He started his journey a few months ago and now his Youtube and Instagram page has more than 10+ followers and some of his videos have got 3,00,000+ views on youtube and Instagram.
AMIZAN slaying Bollywood songs in his soulful voice
The main reason behind him going viral is purity and soul in his voice. AMIZAN covers Bollywood songs in his raw soulful voice which is conquering lots of hearts across the nation. We have seen him playing songs on guitar and ukulele and waiting for him to do more. Though he shoots simple mobile video of him performing covers of songs, still people can’t resist to watch him.
Sample some of his work:
For those who can’t publicly show their talent either because of family restrictions, lack of confidence or fear of failure, AMIZAN is an inspiration. He’s the one who bring “secret superstar” to reality.
His hidden identity leads to more curiosity among his fans and especially female fans. Being him posting anonymously, people are showing so much love towards him and praising him for his voice.
As it’s true that Talent doesn’t need a face.
