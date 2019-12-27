After he goes viral on social media, people call him secret superstar AMIZAN

AMIZAN, a masked guy, anonymously post covers of Indian songs on social media which are going viral now. The reason behind hiding his identity is still unrevealed. As per the sources, He’s a young 23yrs old guy from Mumbai who is quite passionate about music. He started his journey a few months ago and now his Youtube and Instagram page has more than 10+ followers and some of his videos have got 3,00,000+ views on youtube and Instagram.