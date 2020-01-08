After IIT-K Controversy, IIM-A Students Recite Faiz’s “Hum Dekhenge”

IIM-A Director Errol D’Souza has additionally condemned the violence in JNU (File)

New Delhi:

Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poem “Hum Dekhenge” has turn out to be the protest anthem on the Indian Institute of Administration (IIM) Ahmedabad, the place college students have launched an agitation towards the Sunday assault on Delhi’s JNU. The Urdu poem, which is being probed by IIT-Kanpur over the allegation that it’s anti-Hindu, was recited by their counterparts in Ahmedabad whereas carrying banners to point out solidarity with JNU on Wednesday, information company ANI reported.

A masked mob, armed with sticks, stones and sledgehammers, had barged into the JNU campus and thrashed college students and lecturers. Over 30 individuals, together with college students and professors, have been injured within the assault The JNU college students’ union had blamed ABVP- a pupil physique linked to the BJP – for the assault.

College students of a number of universities throughout the nation have been protesting towards the JNU assault. A protest additionally broke out on the IIM-Ahmedabad campus on Monday; a number of college students shouted slogans in assist of JNU.

IIM-A Director Errol D’Souza condemned the assault, dubbing it as a “very low point” within the nation’s post-Independence historical past.

“A university stands for tolerance, dialogue and an agreement to disagree. Violence is anathema to the idea of a university and violates the foundations of a civilization. The incidents yesterday on the JNU campus are a very low point in our post independence history,” he tweeted on Monday.

The Urdu poet from Pakistan’s Sialkot – a communist and an atheist – was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1963. He used non secular metaphors in his poetry to assault the institution.

Faiz Ahmad Faiz was jailed a number of instances for his writings. He wrote “Hum dekhenge… (We will see)” – one in every of his greatest remembered compositions – in New York in 1979.

An inquiry committee was arrange by IIT Kanpur after getting a grievance over the scholars reciting the poem earlier than a solidarity march on December 17, for his or her counterparts at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia College, the place violence broke out throughout a protest towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act on December 15.

With inputs from ANI