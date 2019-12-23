After Infant Dies, Family Ransack Thane Hospital, Manhandle Staff

Police mentioned a probe was underway and a case can be registered quickly after.

Thane:

Irate family ransacked a hospital in Thane district in Maharashtra on Monday after a two-month-old boy died there whereas present process remedy, police mentioned.

The toddler was admitted to the hospital, located in Kalyan, within the morning and died quickly after, and the household has alleged it was attributable to lapses on a part of docs there, a cost rubbished by the docs, mentioned Inspector ST Jadhav.

He mentioned a probe was underway and a case can be registered after verifying the allegations of the kid’s household and the defence of the medical workers on the facility.

A video of the kid’s household ransacking the hospital and manhandling docs and workers current went viral on social media quickly after.

Such incidents have routinely led to crippling medical strikes nationwide, probably the most widespread one being in June this 12 months after docs of NRS Medical Faculty and Hospital in Kolkata had been attacked by family of a person who died there.