After insulting Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan rubs Deepika Padukone the wrong way?

All the row of Priyanka Chopra leaving Bharat and Salman Khan leaving no stone unturned in ensuring he takes jibes at her in any respect his interviews, did say loads about Salman Khan’s male ego. And the identical appears to have occurred as soon as once more when Deepika Padukone be part of Salman Khan on Bigg Boss.

From the start of the episode, Salman Khan’s physique language and voice appeared too chilly in direction of Deepika Padukone. And, the actor saved teasing Deepika and tried pushing her buttons every so often. From repeatedly asking about her being pregnant, which she clearly has said that she does not like answering to, to accusing her of imitating Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan was at it fully. Even when Salman took a dig at her co-star’s seems to be, Deepika Padukone swiftly got here to his rescue.

Deepika Padukone on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13

We should inform you right here that Deepika Padukone has, through the years, refused to work with Salman Khan in a number of movies. There have been reviews of Salman Khan even desirous to launch her however Deepika had refused saying she wasn’t prepared for it again then. Salman Khan lately had mentioned that he could not afford the ‘luxurious’ of being depressed. This had irked Deepika Padukone, who has been fairly vocal about her battle with melancholy and is strongly working in direction of eradicating the stigma connected to it. Deepika had in an interview retaliated at Salman Khan’s luxurious remark and had informed Vogue, “The word that best describes my experience of depression is struggle. Every second was a struggle. I felt exhausted the whole time. People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn’t have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice.”

Salman Khan insults Kangana Ranaut

Kangana has by no means had good issues to say about Salman Khan and their awkward encounter on the units of Bigg Boss was sufficient to show that. Based on Janta Ka Reporter, Salman Khan launched Kangana Ranaut to the viewers and housemates by saying that she was an ‘professional on selecting fights’. The report says that he requested Kangana whether or not the movie titled ‘Panga’ was infact her personal biopic, to which a sarcastic Kangana mentioned that it may very well be his biopic as effectively, which was a transparent indication at Salman’s brawls and fights within the trade.

The report additionally said that Kangana mentioned it is not mandatory for one to behave in their very own biopic, which left Salman visibly irritated. He shot again at her and mentioned that she had already began selecting fights with him. Not solely that, he additionally mentioned that Kangana may play him as effectively in her film as she could be very versatile.