After Iran attacks US base, Donald Trump says ‘All is well!’

Hours after a dozen Iranian missiles had been fired at two bases housing US troops in Iraq, President Donald Trump mentioned: “All is well!” Trump took to Twitter to say that casualty and injury assessments are ongoing however added, “So far, so good!”

US warplanes leaving UAE air base after Iran fires ballistic missiles at US Forces in Iraq.

Trump confirmed that he will probably be making an announcement on the strikes on Wednesday morning (in US).

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” Donald Trump’s tweeted.

The Iranian missiles got here in the present day in retaliation for an American drone strike that killed high Iranian Normal Qassem Soleimani.

Iran strikes again at US

Iranian individuals attend Qassem Soleimani's funeral.

Iran mentioned it launched a missile assault on US-led forces in Iraq within the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the US drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider struggle within the Center East.

Tehran fired greater than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory towards not less than two Iraqi navy bases internet hosting US-led coalition personnel at about 1.30 am native time, the US navy mentioned on Tuesday.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed they fired the missiles to retaliate for final week’s killing of Qassem Soleimani, based on an announcement on state TV.

The assertion suggested the USA to withdraw its troops from the area to stop extra deaths, state TV mentioned.

The Pentagon didn’t present studies of casualties within the assault.

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman mentioned in an announcement, including the bases focused had been al-Asad airbase and one other in Erbil, Iraq.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region.”

US President Donald Trump, who visited the al-Asad airbase in December 2018, has been briefed on studies of the assault and was monitoring the scenario, White Home spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham mentioned.

“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” Grisham mentioned in an announcement.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Protection Secretary Mark Esper arrived on the White Home following information of the assault. It was unclear what response, if any, the USA was planning.

Hours earlier on Tuesday, Esper mentioned the USA ought to anticipate retaliation from Iran over Friday’s killing in Iraq of Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Drive.

“I think we should expect that they will retaliate in some way, shape or form,” he advised a information briefing on the Pentagon, including that such retaliation could possibly be by means of Iran-backed proxy teams outdoors of Iran or “by their own hand.”

“We’re prepared for any contingency. And then we will respond appropriately to whatever they do.”

Inventory markets in Asia fell sharply on information of the rocket assault, whereas investor secure havens together with the Japanese yen and gold shot larger. The US crude costs surged virtually 5 per cent on worries any battle might lower oil provides.

The US Federal Aviation Administration mentioned it might prohibit US civil aviation operators from working within the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Singapore Airways had already diverted all flight routes from Iranian airspace.

