After Jharkhand Loss, BJP’s Bihar Mission Is To Keep Nitish Kumar Happy

Sushil Kumar Modi has typically referred to Nitish Kumar because the chief of the Bihar alliance.

Patna:

With the BJP struggling a crushing defeat within the Jharkhand elections after its separation from the All Jharkhand College students Union (AJSU), the occasion management in neighbouring Bihar at present insisted that its alliance with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United stays robust and unaffected by variations over seat-sharing.

“The NDA is united in Bihar, and there are no differences over seat-sharing. Our alliance is led by five-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” tweeted Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Considerably, he additionally praised Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren – who is ready to steer the alliance authorities in Jharkhand – even when it was solely to place down the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav.

“The Mahagathbandhan’s leadership is not in the hands of a person who is educated, simple and polite like Hemant Soren, but with a young man who has been charged with 54 benami property cases at the age of 29,” Mr Modi additional claimed in his tweet.

The Congress-JMM mix scored a powerful victory in Jharkhand within the just-concluded elections, bagging 47 seats as in comparison with the BJP’s 25 and the AJSU’s two. Even because the outcomes have been coming by means of, Tejashwi Yadav – who can also be the chief of the opposition within the Bihar meeting – hinted that it could have a cascading impact on the meeting elections subsequent 12 months.

Mr Modi’s tweet was seen as a response to this declare.

Moreover Jharkhand, the BJP additionally suffered an enormous loss in Maharashtra final month after the Shiv Sena ended their 30-year-old alliance after variations over sharing the chief minister’s place on a rotational foundation. After the newest defeat, Janata Dal United spokesperson Sanjay Singh warned the BJP in opposition to pushing its luck with allies. Even Shiromani Akali Dal chief Naresh Gujral mentioned bulk of the ruling occasion’s allies have been “unhappy” over points just like the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC).

Nonetheless, BJP MP Ramkripal Yadav rejected options of dissent amongst allies in Bihar, saying that the extraordinary work achieved by Nitish Kumar would make sure the coalition’s return to energy subsequent 12 months.

For now, the occasion management in Bihar has resolved to maintain the Janata Dal United in good humour in any respect prices. BJP chief Giriraj Singh – who had clashed with Nitish Kumar through the Patna floods earlier this 12 months – has been instructed to not make any controversial statements on the Citizenship Modification Act or the NRC, and the occasion is cautious of the Janata Dal United in search of an even bigger slice of the seat-sharing pie forward of the polls.