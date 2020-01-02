News

After Kajal Aggarwal, it’s her sister Nisha’s turn to raise temperature in bikini [Hot Photos Inside]

January 2, 2020
2 Min Read

Kajal Aggarwal’s sister sizzling Nisha Valecha’s bikini photos from their Maldives have now gone viral.

Kajal Aggarwal has been giving lots of updates about her trip in Maldives. The actress is having a good time together with her members of the family for shut to 2 weeks now. Amongst quite a few of posts, the Magadheera woman’s bikini photos had created a sensation on social media websites. Now, her sister and former actress Nisha Aggarwal’ two-piece images have gone viral.

Nisha Aggarwal Looking Hot in Bikini

Nisha Aggarwal Raises Temperature in Bikini.Nisha Aggarwal Instagram Account

Nisha Agarwal’s Bikini Pics

Nisha Agarwal has shared a few photos of her in swimsuit. In a single set of images, she is seen donning a black monokini. She captioned it, “Leave footprints of love & kindness wherever you go! #maldives #throwback. [sic]”

Nisha Aggarwal with Kajal Aggarwal in Bikini

A collage of the photographs from Kajal Aggarwal’s Maldives journey.PR Handout

In one other image, she has donned a blue-coloured swimsuit. The caption of one of many photos learn, “These absolute precious moments of bonding and being with family in ofcourse a completely blissful environment is all I could ask for to end the year! #maldives #throwback. [sic]” All the photographs are actually gone viral.

Kajal Aggarwal's Sister Nisha Wears Bikini

Nisha Aggarwal’ photos from her Indonesia trip.Nisha Aggarwal Instagram Account

Nisha Aggarwal’s Photographs from Indonesia Journey too Gone Viral

Just a few months in the past, she had shared image of her in a bikini from her journey to Indonesia. Nisha Aggarwal was an actress who had made her entry to movies with Yemaindi Ee Vela. The 30-year previous acted in a few movies earlier than marrying businessman Karan Valecha. Since then, she has stayed away from movies.

Kajal Aggarwal Dons Bikini

A collage of Kajal Aggarwal in two-piece bikini.Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

So far as Kajal Aggarwal is anxious, her photos of her in multi-coloured bikini from the identical trip had grow to be the speak of the city among the many followers of South Indian films.

On the skilled entrance, Kajal Aggarwal has some thrilling movies in her kitty. Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is greatest among the many all movies. She can be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Hindi movie Mumbai Saga and her Hollywood debut flick Mosagallu. There are additionally rumours of her tying the knot in 2020.

Kajal Aggarwal in Hot Swimsuit

Kajal Aggarwal sports activities multi-coloured bikini throughout her Maldives journey.Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Urged Articles

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment