After Kajal Aggarwal, it’s her sister Nisha’s turn to raise temperature in bikini [Hot Photos Inside]

Kajal Aggarwal has been giving lots of updates about her trip in Maldives. The actress is having a good time together with her members of the family for shut to 2 weeks now. Amongst quite a few of posts, the Magadheera woman’s bikini photos had created a sensation on social media websites. Now, her sister and former actress Nisha Aggarwal’ two-piece images have gone viral.

Nisha Aggarwal Raises Temperature in Bikini.Nisha Aggarwal Instagram Account

Nisha Agarwal’s Bikini Pics

Nisha Agarwal has shared a few photos of her in swimsuit. In a single set of images, she is seen donning a black monokini. She captioned it, “Leave footprints of love & kindness wherever you go! #maldives #throwback. [sic]”

A collage of the photographs from Kajal Aggarwal’s Maldives journey.PR Handout

In one other image, she has donned a blue-coloured swimsuit. The caption of one of many photos learn, “These absolute precious moments of bonding and being with family in ofcourse a completely blissful environment is all I could ask for to end the year! #maldives #throwback. [sic]” All the photographs are actually gone viral.

Nisha Aggarwal’ photos from her Indonesia trip.Nisha Aggarwal Instagram Account

Nisha Aggarwal’s Photographs from Indonesia Journey too Gone Viral

Just a few months in the past, she had shared image of her in a bikini from her journey to Indonesia. Nisha Aggarwal was an actress who had made her entry to movies with Yemaindi Ee Vela. The 30-year previous acted in a few movies earlier than marrying businessman Karan Valecha. Since then, she has stayed away from movies.

A collage of Kajal Aggarwal in two-piece bikini.Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

So far as Kajal Aggarwal is anxious, her photos of her in multi-coloured bikini from the identical trip had grow to be the speak of the city among the many followers of South Indian films.

On the skilled entrance, Kajal Aggarwal has some thrilling movies in her kitty. Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is greatest among the many all movies. She can be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Hindi movie Mumbai Saga and her Hollywood debut flick Mosagallu. There are additionally rumours of her tying the knot in 2020.