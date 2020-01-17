After Kerala, Punjab 2nd State To Pass Resolution Against Citizenship Law

The Punjab decision reads that ideology behind the Citizenship Modification Act is “discriminatory”.

Chandigarh:

The Congress-led Punjab authorities in the present day handed a decision towards the controversial Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) within the state meeting, turning into the second state within the nation to take action after Kerala.

“We have sent a draft to Centre to make changes necessary to make Citizenship Amendment Act acceptable to everyone. Census is being carried out now, it will be done on old level. Every citizen will be counted whether he is Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Christian or anybody,” Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was quoted as saying by information company ANI after the decision bought handed within the meeting.

Minister Brahm Mohindra moved the decision within the Meeting by saying that the brand new citizenship legislation, handed by the Parliament in December, has “caused countrywide anguish and social unrest in the country including Punjab”.

The decision says the ideology behind the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) is “inherently discriminatory and as far away as it can be from being a humanitarian measure.”

“It is evident that the CAA violates the secular identity of India, which is basic feature of our Constitution; therefore, the House resolves to urge the Government of India to repeal the CAA to avoid any discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship and to ensure equality before law for all religious groups in India,” the decision learn.

“Given the apprehensions about National Register of Citizens and that the National Population Register is a prelude to the National Register of Citizens designed to deprive a section of persons from citizenship of India and implement Citizenship Amendment Act, this House further resolves that Central government should amend the forms/documentation associated with the National Population Register to allay such apprehension in the minds of the people and only thereafter undertake work of enumeration under National Population Register,” the decision added.

The decision additionally stated the amended legislation on citizenship seeks to negate the very secular cloth on which the Structure of India is predicated.

The Kerala authorities turned the primary authorities to problem the brand new Citizenship (Modification) Act within the Supreme Courtroom amid nationwide protests towards the religion-based citizenship legislation. The Supreme Courtroom is already listening to over 60 petitions towards the legislation.

Whereas the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), eases the trail for non-Muslims within the neighbouring Muslim-majority nations of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to turn into Indian residents, the critics worry that the CAA, together with a proposed Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC), will discriminate towards the Muslims.

