After “Kerfuffle” Over Rahul Gandhi Remark, Ramchandra Guha Explains

Kerala made a mistake in electing Rahul Gandhi, Ramchandra Guha had mentioned.

New Delhi:

Famous historian Ramchandra Guha, in a collection of tweets at the moment, tried to place to relaxation what he referred to as the “kerfuffle” over his remarks on Rahul Gandhi’s presence within the Congress “aiding” the BJP, saying it was made within the broader context of “Modi, Hindutva and India”. The eight-tweet thread additionally included an admission — that it was “patronising” of him to “chastise the Malayalis” for electing Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad.

Mr Guha’s remark — made on the Kerala Literature Pageant on Friday — has been enthusiastically up-voted by proper wing supporters, pushing him to clarify his remarks additional. The His collection of tweets got here after an arch remark from Congress’s Shashi Tharoor.

“Thanks for the clarification, @Ram_Guha. I’m sure you aren’t elevating PM’s capacity for hard work above its actual divisive consequences for the nation! Whatever you think about @RahulGandhi, he embodies an alternative vision of India that many millions support in resisting BJP,” learn Mr Tharoor’s tweet.

“In view of the kerfuffle (to use a Tharoorian term) caused by the slanted and selective PTI report on my #KLF speech, a thread stating/restating my views on Rahul, Modi, Hindutva and India,” Ramchandra Guha responded.

He then proceeded to clarify that in a US-style Presidential type of election, voters would all the time choose Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi “because the former is more experienced and in political terms self-made”.

Rahul Gandhi’s “lack of focus and administrative experience and, most importantly, his being a fifth generation dynast are a great disadvantage,” he added.

“That said, I have been for many years a sharp critic of Modi’s policies, as in my columns in @httweets and @ttindia,” he tweeted.

Ever since I went to Bhagalpur after the 1989 riots, I’ve been implacably against Hindutva & all its works. This opposition is spelt out in articles, books, tweets, speeches. As I mentioned on 19th December, ‘I’ll proceed to oppose Hindutva with each fiber in my being’. four/7 — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 19, 2020

The 61-year-old historian additionally tweeted that the “fear has broken” with the peaceable protests in opposition to the brand new citizenship regulation.

In his speech on the Kerala Literature Pageant, titled “Patriotism Vs Jingoism”, Mr Guha had mentioned: “I have nothing against Rahul Gandhi personally. He is a decent fellow, very well-mannered. But young India does not want a fifth-generation dynast. If you Malyalis make the mistake of re-electing Rahul Gandhi in 2024 too, you are merely handing over an advantage to Narendra Modi.”

However even when Rahul Gandhi was “much more intelligent, more hard-working, never took a holiday in Europe, as a fifth generation dynast he still will be at a disadvantage against a self-made person”, the creator had mentioned.