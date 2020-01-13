After Kohli’s Green Light, India Set To Play Day-Night Test In Australia

The Indian cricket staff may play at the least someday/night time Take a look at throughout its tour of Australia later this yr after skipper Virat Kohli mentioned on Monday he was open to the thought. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah met the highest officers of Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) throughout a casual assembly in Mumbai on Monday. It’s understood that the “Meet and Greet” session was meant to debate a variety of coverage points almost about the ICC’s proposed four-day Exams, one international meet per yr, a four-nation Tremendous collection involving the ‘Large Three’ and day/night time Exams.

Whereas nobody was prepared to come back on file, it’s understood that each the BCCI and Cricket Australia are on similar web page so far as taking part in someday/night time Take a look at in Australia is worried.

Through the 2018-19 tour, Cricket Australia had failed in its bid to persuade India to play a pink-ball Take a look at on the Adelaide Oval. The Indian staff administration then cited lack of expertise of utilizing the pink ball underneath lights as the rationale.

Nonetheless, after Ganguly took over the reins of BCCI, the primary ever pink ball Take a look at in India was held between the hosts and Bangladesh, which prompted Cricket Australia to pitch for a day/night time recreation throughout the subsequent tour.

“The modalities are yet to be finalised but chances look bright that India will play a Test match under lights during their next tour of Australia,” a senior BCCI functionary informed PTI on the situation of anonymity.

The official additionally confirmed that no such proposal has come from New Zealand Cricket (NZC). India will play two Exams in New Zealand subsequent month.

“We’re ready and up for the challenge – whether it’s Gabba, Perth… it doesn’t matter to us. It’s become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we’re open to playing day-night Tests,” Kohli mentioned earlier within the day.

So far as the ICC’s proposed one international white-ball event per yr throughout the subsequent FTP Cycle (2023-2031) is worried, all of the boards have expressed sturdy opposition.