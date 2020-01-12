After Kolkata port, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy demands renaming of Victoria Memorial

Mamata Banerjee slams Amit Shah, asks if he is god that none can protest in opposition to him













After the renaming of the Kolkata port, senior Bharatiya Janata Occasion chief Subramanian Swamy has demanded to vary the title of Victoria Memorial, the long-lasting marble constructing in Kolkata, after the warrior queen Rani Lakshmi Bai.

“I welcome Namo’s statement in Kolkata that History as we know should be reviewed. He should implement that statement by re-naming Victoria Memorial as Rani Jhansi Smarak Mahal. Queen Victoria took over India after the betrayal of Rani Jhansi in 1857 and looted India for 90 years,” the BJP chief wrote on Twitter.

Victoria Memorial in KolkataPlaneMad/Wikimedia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday introduced that Kolkata port might be renamed after Syama Prasad Mukherjee. “This port will now be known as Syama Prasad Mukherjee port,” the Prime Minister mentioned including “it was unfortunate for the country that after Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Babasaheb Ambedkar resigned from the government, their suggestions were not implemented as they should have been.”

He additionally mentioned, “Kolkata Port is the symbol of India’s industrial, spiritual and self-independence. When this port is entering in its 150th year, it is important to make it a symbol of making of new India.”

(With company inputs.)