After loss to Broncos, Lions closing out another disappointing season

A season that began with promise is winding down to a different irritating end for the Detroit Lions. A 27-17 loss at Denver on Sunday was Detroit’s eighth straight after a 2-Zero-1 begin to 2019.

The Lions hoped to be enjoying for playoff positioning with a recreation remaining however all that’s left to resolve is the place they may choose subsequent spring. They’re Three-11-1 and, if issues stay the identical after subsequent week, can have the third choice within the 2020 NFL draft with a house recreation left in opposition to the Inexperienced Bay Packers, a workforce combating for playoff seeding.

“It’s frustrating but that’s just part of this game,” defensive finish Trey Flowers stated. “You sacrifice, you work hard, sometimes it don’t go your way. Unfortunately a lot of times it didn’t go our way this year but it’s just like that tree — you’ve got to keep swinging until it comes down.”

Flowers is aware of the highs of this recreation; he performed in three straight Tremendous Bowls with New England, profitable two, earlier than becoming a member of his former defensive coordinator in Detroit this yr. However Matt Patricia hasn’t been in a position to duplicate the success of the Patriots as head coach within the Motor Metropolis, going 9-21-1 with one recreation left in his second season.

Accidents have performed a giant half. Quarterback Matthew Stafford performed in simply eight video games earlier than a again and hip damage sidelined him at midseason. Operating again Kerryon Johnson, out since Week 7 with torn meniscus in his proper knee, returned in opposition to the Broncos however managed simply 42 yards dashing on 10 carries.

Inside linebacker Jahlani Tavai went down with a shoulder damage Sunday and is completed for the season.

Including to the frustration in shedding 11 of 12 is seven of these have been by a landing or much less. The final three, nevertheless, have been by a mixed rating of 84-41.

“We talk about it every week. That’s what these games come down to — three points, seven points here, four-point plays in the red zone,” stated quarterback David Blough, who was 12-for-24 passing for 117 yards and a landing Sunday. “We’ve got to execute better in the situations. The first 12 weeks or so were coming down to one possession.”

In opposition to the Broncos, who at 6-9 are additionally enjoying out the season, Detroit led 10-Zero after Jamal Agnew’s 64-yard punt return and 17-13 heading into the fourth quarter. Two lengthy landing drives by Denver wore down the protection and put away the sport.

The Lions have yet one more probability to get a win, and it comes in opposition to the workforce that beat them by some extent in Week 5.

“We have to take some pride and get this win,” Agnew stated. “There really isn’t anything else to it, we just have to win.”