After Lust Stories, Amala Paul to join hands for a web series with Mahesh Bhatt

January 23, 2020
Amala Paul has been reportedly signed to play the lead in Mahesh Bhatt’s net collection on Parveen Babi.

Amala Paul, who’s making her digital debut with the Telugu model of Lust Tales, appears to have signed another undertaking. The South Indian actress has now caught the eye of veteran Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who’s prepping up for his first net collection.

As per the reviews, Mahesh Bhatt is planning a collection on a yesteryear actress with whom he was in love. The filmmaker had introduced concerning the undertaking final month on Twitter with a publish, “A perfect beginning.Happy partnering with @jiostudios on our digital debut!A dramatic webseries based in 70s Bollywood exploring the relationship of a struggling filmmaker & a top actress of that era!The greatest location in the world is the human heart. @VisheshFilms @JioCinema. [sic]”

It’s now mentioned that Mahesh Bhatt’s film relies on his relationship with Parveen Babi, the and Amala Paul will doing the position of the yesteryear actress within the flick. The discussions are mentioned to be over and a proper announcement is awaited from the creators of the present.

After doing common business films for years, Amala Paul took up daring film Aadai, a woman-centric movie, which created a sensation after she went nude for a sequence within the film.

Amala Indicators Lust Tales

Amala Paul has teamed up with Nandini Reddy for the Telugu model of Lust Tales, produced by Netflix. “Over the past few years, I have been very much focused on taking up exceptional and challenging roles. Moreover, I was really happy about the way how audiences have reacted to my attempts with their positive receptions, especially for the film Aadai. Significantly, I feel this project to be yet another leap for me to unleash my potentials and give a try into an arena that I haven’t stepped before,” the Thalaiva actress mentioned in a press launch after signing her first net collection.

