After mass shooting threat, former Long Beach hotel cook faces prison

A former Lengthy Seaside Marriott lodge prepare dinner who threatened to hold out a mass capturing pleaded no contest Monday to 2 felony counts of prison threats and will face almost 4 years in jail, authorities stated.

Lengthy Seaside police thwarted a possible mass capturing in August after they arrested Rodolfo Montoya, 37, at his Huntington Seaside residence, the place a cache of weapons was discovered. Officers seized a number of high-powered firearms, together with an assault rifle, 38 high-capacity magazines and a whole lot of rounds of ammunition, in keeping with the Los Angeles County district legal professional’s workplace.

Police stated Montoya instructed a co-worker that he deliberate to go to work and shoot all people he noticed on the lodge. He was indignant a few human-resources subject, in keeping with investigators. The co-worker notified police, and officers took Montoya into custody the next day.

Police stated the specifics of Montoya’s plan in addition to his entry to firearms triggered specific concern, prompting the arrest.

“Suspect Montoya had clear plans, intent and the means to carry out an act of violence that may have resulted in a mass casualty incident,” Lengthy Seaside Police Chief Robert Luna stated on the time of his arrest.

Montoya lived in a motor residence in an alley behind a cluster of business companies alongside Jacquelyn Lane in Huntington Seaside. Residents described the realm as usually quiet, whereas neighbors stated that Montoya principally saved to himself and that they’d often see him on his solution to work.

Earlier expenses towards Montoya of 1 rely every of dissuading a witness by drive or risk and possession of an assault weapon — a Colt AR-15 rifle — are being dropped as a part of a plea deal, in keeping with D.A. spokesman Ricardo Santiago.

Sentencing for Montoya — the utmost of which is three years and eight months — is scheduled for Jan. 27.