After Peter Phillips is exposed, Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer is milking it, too!

Princess Diana’s niece has joined the Queen’s grandson in exploiting royal connections to advertise milk gross sales in China.

A day after the Mail uncovered Peter Phillips’ profitable business work in Shanghai, it emerged that Woman Kitty Spencer has received in on the act too. The pair are going face to face by plugging rival Chinese language dairy manufacturers.

Endorsing Satine Jersey milk, Earl Spencer’s daughter posed in a surprising emerald gown with a cup of tea for a photoshoot on the British Museum.

The 29-year-old mannequin, a primary cousin to Princes William and Harry, mentioned she was thrilled, telling Chinese language journalists: ‘The day of the Royal Family usually begins with a cup of milk or a cup of tea.’

Princess Diana’s niece has joined the Queen’s grandson in exploiting royal connections to advertise milk gross sales in China

The 29-year-old mannequin, a primary cousin to Princes William and Harry, mentioned she was thrilled, telling Chinese language journalists: ‘The day of the Royal Family usually begins with a cup of milk or a cup of tea’

Woman Kitty’s involvement emerged as:

The Cupboard Workplace was urged to probe Peter Phillips’ blatant buying and selling on his royal standing;

MPs condemned Princess Anne’s son for ‘demeaning the very essence of the monarchy’;

A former royal chef derided his declare that Mr Phillips was ‘brought up on Jersey milk from the herd at Windsor’;

Buckingham Palace got here below strain to clarify why it allowed his advert;

Prince Harry arrived in Canada to embark on his personal lifetime of ‘financial independence’.

On Tuesday, the Mail revealed that Mr Phillips, who along with his Canadian spouse Autumn offered their 2008 wedding ceremony to Hi there! journal, had appeared in two adverts for a Chinese language state-owned dairy agency.

Wearing a black bow tie and dinner jacket, the 42-year-old mentioned in a dubbed Chinese language voice ‘I love to drink Jersey Milk’ whereas a caption learn ‘British Royal Family member Peter Phillips’.

He’s more likely to have been paid tens of hundreds of kilos for the adverts, which give the impression of being set in a royal palace.

The 2 aristocrats successfully went face to face in a milk advertising struggle as a result of their rival promotions had been each launched in June final 12 months

Mannequin look: Woman Kitty attending the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer time 2020 present in Paris on January 20

The truth is the scenes use footage from Longleat Home in Wiltshire. The stately dwelling didn’t give permission for this.

Yesterday, it emerged that Princess Diana’s niece has been selling a rival model, Satine, which is offered by Chinese language meals large Yili Group.

It competes within the rising Chinese language marketplace for ‘high end’ milk towards Jersey Cattle Contemporary Milk, the product that’s being marketed by the Queen’s grandson.

‘British Museum Classic Edition’ milk

The 2 aristocrats successfully went face to face in a milk advertising struggle as a result of their rival promotions had been each launched in June final 12 months. The rival manufacturers invoice themselves as milk from Jersey cows, a key selling-point for Chinese language middle-class shoppers.

Dozens of pictures had been taken of Woman Kitty, whose gown was designed with a nod to Far Japanese couture, on the Satine launch occasion on June eight.

With the grand backdrop of the British Museum’s marble atrium, Woman Kitty sipped tea whereas a Chinese language girl poured milk from a carton – with the title ‘Satine Jersey Milk British Museum Classic Edition’ – right into a jug.

A press launch issued by the milk firm made nice play of her royal connections, saying: ‘Kitty Spencer, niece of the late Princess Diana, made an authentic English breakfast tea with Jersey milk and shared the story of Jersey milk and the British Royal Family.’

Woman Kitty, who will not be a member of the Royal Household, was quoted as saying: ‘Jersey milk has a close relationship with the British Royal Family. At Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the Queen in London, the Queen’s day begins with ingesting a cup of tea.

‘Jersey milk has been enjoyed by the British Royal Family for many years. Jersey milk is considered to be the finest and most special from the United Kingdom.’

The launch occasion led to gushing articles within the Chinese language media about Satine milk and ‘British noble member’ Woman Kitty.

The eldest youngster of Earl Spencer, Woman Kitty grew up in South Africa along with her mom, Victoria, the peer’s first spouse.

On Tuesday, the Mail revealed that Mr Phillips, who along with his Canadian spouse Autumn offered their 2008 wedding ceremony to Hi there! journal, had appeared in two adverts for a Chinese language state-owned dairy agency

Gross sales pitch: Woman Kitty Spencer helps launch the Chinese language Jersey milk model in a business occasion on the British Museum

She has been based mostly in London for 5 years since signing with Storm Administration, the modelling company which launched the careers of Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne.

Woman Kitty made her runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana in 2017, has modelled for the Italian luxurious jewelry model Bulgari, and has graced the covers of Tatler and Harper’s Bazaar.

Diana’s niece posted on her Instagram feed a photograph of herself on the launch of Satine milk, writing: ‘Paid partnership with British Museum. A fascinating morning learning and speaking at the Satine x British Museum Limited Edition Launch Event’.

In a promotional video, she added: ‘Hello, I’m Kitty Spencer, and I’m thrilled to be right here to have a good time the collaboration between the British Museum and Satine.’

The British Museum acquired a charge for internet hosting the occasion, which it mentioned was ‘commercially sensitive’.

A spokesman mentioned: ‘The British Museum began its model licensing programme again in 2016 and has a world programme, with choose licensee companions in China, the UK, Europe and North America.

‘The press launch particulars the collaboration on this specific product and the position of the British Museum, whereby the design of the packaging for a particular product was impressed by objects within the British Museum’s assortment.’ This can be a reference to the milk carton that’s emblazoned with ‘Satine – The British Museum’ and encompasses a sketch based mostly on an 1846 lithograph of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert with their kids, titled The Royal Youngsters within the Nursery.

A replica of the unique art work is within the Royal Assortment.

Yesterday there was no remark from Woman Kitty’s agent, from Mr Phillips or from Buckingham Palace.

Woman Kitty is newly engaged to South African businessman Michael Lewis who, at 60, is 5 years older than her father, Earl Spencer.

She has been at a style present in Paris over the previous few days, sporting a stunning diamond ring believed to be price as much as £300,000.