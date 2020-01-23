After prank gone wrong, Corona man charged with murder in deaths of 3 teens

A 42-year-old man was charged with homicide Thursday in a weekend crash that left three 16-year-old boys lifeless and three different teenagers injured close to Corona, authorities mentioned.

Anurag Chandra of Corona was charged with three counts of homicide and three counts of tried homicide after authorities mentioned he deliberately rammed right into a 2002 Toyota Prius and compelled it off the street. As well as, the Riverside County district legal professional’s workplace filed a particular circumstance allegation of a number of murders.

Chandra is being held with out bail at Robert Presley Detention Middle in Riverside. If convicted, he faces the potential for the demise penalty, mentioned John Corridor, a spokesman for the district legal professional’s workplace. Dist. Atty. Mike Hesterin will make that call at a later date, Corridor mentioned.

In accordance with an investigation carried out by the California Freeway Patrol, the lethal encounter started when six youngsters have been having a sleepover and one in every of them dared their buddies to conduct a “ding-dong-ditch” prank — ringing a doorbell and rapidly driving away — at a close-by dwelling.

One of many boys rang the doorbell of Chandra’s dwelling on Mojeska Summit Street and ran again to the ready Prius, whereas Chandra chased after them.

Because the Toyota and Chandra’s 2019 Infinity Q50 approached Squaw Mountain Street, authorities say Chandra struck the again of the Prius, inflicting it to veer off the street and crash right into a tree.

Jacob Ivascu, 16, of Riverside died on the scene. Drake Ruiz and Daniel Hawkins, each 16 and from Corona, died after being transported to a hospital, in response to the Riverside County coroner. Firefighters freed the 13-year-old and 14-year-old trapped within the automobile, together with the 18-year-old driver, all of whom have been taken to a hospital with accidents that didn’t seem like life-threatening, in response to a CHP information launch.

An arraignment is scheduled later Thursday in Riverside.