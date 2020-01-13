After RBI Order On Bengaluru Bank, Tejasvi Surya’s ‘No Panic’ Tweet

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted he has consulted with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Bengaluru:

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has sought to relax panicked depositors of a co-operative financial institution in Bengaluru after the Reserve Financial institution of India (RBI) restricted the financial institution from doing enterprise with instant impact and capped withdrawal restrict at Rs 35,000.

“I want to assure all depositors of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank to not panic. Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman is appraised of matter & is personally monitoring the issue. She has assured Govt will protect interests of depositors. Grateful for her concern,” Mr Surya tweeted on Monday.

Bengaluru-based Sri Guru Raghvendra Sahakara Financial institution has some 9,000 depositors.

“…As from the close of business on January 10, 2020, the aforesaid bank shall not… grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment… In particular, a sum not exceeding Rs 35,000 of the total balance in every savings bank or current account or any other deposit account may be allowed to be withdrawn subject to conditions…” the RBI stated in a press release uploaded on its web site.

The central financial institution stated the licence of the Bengaluru financial institution has not been cancelled, and it could actually proceed to “undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves”.

Hundreds of indignant depositors crowded an auditorium in Bengaluru on Monday to hunt clarification on the protection of their deposits. The financial institution had invited them to assemble there for a briefing, information company IANS reported.

“The bank is telling that I cannot withdraw more than Rs 35,000. In case our fixed deposit matures, we have to renew it as we cannot encash it,” stated Nagaraj M, 49, an account holder with the financial institution for the final six years.

“We want the directors of the bank here,” a depositor shouted from the stage.

The financial institution’s chairman Okay Ramakrishna stated the depositors’ cash is “one hundred per cent safe”. “Your money is 100 per cent safe with Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank. It is my responsibility,” Mr Ramakrishna stated within the auditorium, based on IANS.

The disaster on the Bengaluru financial institution unfolded months after an identical lender, Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Financial institution, imposed withdrawal restrict following an order from the RBI. A police case was filed after promoters of the crisis-hit actual property agency Housing Improvement and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) allegedly defaulted on loans to PMC Financial institution price as much as Rs four,300 crore.