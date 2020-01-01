After Recovering Woman’s Torso, Mumbai Cops Find Two Severed Legs

Police have arrested the accused individuals in each these circumstances. (Representational picture)

Mumbai:

Police have recovered two chopped legs in suburban Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Tuesday, a day after the torso of a girl was present in the identical space, an official stated on Wednesday.

Police are but to hint the pinnacle of the lady.

The severed legs have been despatched for postmortem to seek out out in the event that they belonged to the murdered girl, the official stated.

The legs had been discovered wrapped in a rexin sheet dumped in a dustbin on Tuesday night, he stated.

The torso was discovered on Monday morning on Kirod Highway in Vidyavihar space.

Viscera of the sufferer was despatched to forensic laboratory for DNA sampling. It is a third such case in current previous whereby physique elements — one in every of a person and one other of a younger girl — had been discovered within the metropolis.

Police have arrested the accused individuals in each these circumstances.