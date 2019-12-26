After Sena-Amruta Fadnavis Duel, Civic Body To Shift Axis Bank Account

Amruta Fadnavis had a Twitter argument with Shiv Sena chief Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Thane:

The Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Company has determined to shift its wage accounts from Axis Financial institution to a nationalized financial institution, an official mentioned. The event follows a disagreement on social media between Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ spouse Amruta, who holds a senior place on the financial institution.

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, in a gathering at the moment directed officers to shift accounts.

The event comes amid studies that Axis financial institution could lose Maharashtra police division’s wage accounts, value Rs

11,000 crore yearly, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led authorities contemplating transferring them to a public sector financial institution.

The Twitter spat between Amruta Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Priyanka Chaturvedi has change into th newest speaking level in state political circles.

All of it started with Amruta Fadnavis’ tweet attacking Uddhav Thackeray whereas responding to her husband’s remark condemning Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his “My name is not Rahul Savarkar” comment.

Final week, Amruta Fadnavis taunted the Shiv Sena president, saying one can’t be a ”Thackeray” simply by taking the surname.

Hitting again at her, Priyanka Chaturvedi mentioned Uddhav Thackeray was dwelling as much as his title and Amruta Fadnavis was lacking the purpose.

Shiv Sena corporator Amey Ghole in contrast Amruta Fadnavis to Anandibai, notorious in Maharashtra”s historical past for plotting the loss of life of her 17-year-old nephew. Her husband was subsequent in line to the throne.

Responding to the row, Devendra Fadnavis mentioned some political employees stooped very low to troll his spouse.

Earlier this month, a disagreement erupted between Priyanka Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis on social media over studies that the federal government was planning to chop down round 1,000 bushes in Aurangabad to construct a memorial for Bal Thackeray.