After Shashi Tharoor, Congress women wing tweets India’s map sans Kashmir, receives backlash

The ladies wing of Indian Nationwide Congress on Friday, December 27, tweeted a map of India that doesn’t embody Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The tweet has since been deleted however obtained a barrage of reactions.

The publish was in opposition to the contentious Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) and skim “Stop Yogi Adityanath” with a picture of him strangulating the map of India.

The graphic tweeted by Congress.Twitter

Reacting to the picture, a Twitter consumer wrote: “It’s insane that the Congress would put out a map of India that doesn’t include Kashmir. Did someone from Pakistan make this and send it to you. Congress?”

“Congress deletes tweet after showing India without Kashmir. Even a three-year-old knows this is NOT the map of India,” wrote one other individual.

Not an remoted incident

This isn’t the primary time when Congress has shared a ‘distorted’ map of India, portraying the nation with out the northern-most territory.

Congress chief Shashi Tharoor earlier final week had tweeted a map of India sans Kashmir, together with the data of his participation in a rally at Kerala’s Kozhikode in opposition to CAA.

“My first event tomorrow morning leading an @inckerala #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC protest rally in Kozhikode. All welcome!” tweeted Shashi Tharoor.

“Not the first time, Not last Time. It was Congress who had given POK to Pakistan. They consider it as achievement,” a Twitter consumer had responded to Tharoor.

After being trolled on social media, the Congress chief had deleted his tweet and clarified that he had sought to depict not the territory however the individuals of India.

“My first event this morning: leading an @inckerala #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC protest rally in Kozhikode. All welcome! (Replaces an earlier post which sought to depict not the territory but the people of India, in whose name we would be speaking. No wish2feed BJP trolls more fodder.),” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in 2017, after the Bharatiya Janata Social gathering-led Nationwide Democratic Alliance authorities accomplished three years of its first time period, the Uttar Pradesh Congress had launched a booklet in Lucknow wherein Kashmir was labelled as Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The 11th web page of the 16-page booklet mentioned the China-Pakistan Financial Hall (CPEC) and carried a map of the undertaking, carrying the label ‘India-occupied Kashmir’ for the realm of Kashmir.