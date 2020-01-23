“After She Studies Economics …”: US Official’s Jibe At Greta Thunberg

Youth wants to know, local weather is one concern that must be put in contexts with others: US official

Davos:

Simply because the spat between U.S. President Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg appeared to be subsiding, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took a brand new dig on the local weather activist on Thursday.

Requested about Thunberg’s name to divest from fossil fuels, Mnuchin informed a information briefing: “Is she the chief economist? I’m confused … After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us.”

Mnuchin’s quip got here two days after Trump and Thunberg sparred not directly on the World Financial Discussion board within the Swiss ski resort of Davos. After Trump stated the U.S. had dedicated to becoming a member of the one trillion tree initiative, Thunberg retorted that fixing the local weather disaster was not solely about timber.

Earlier than he left Davos, nonetheless, Trump appeared to increase an olive department, saying he wished he had seen Thunberg converse.

Addressing the Trump administration’s stance on local weather, Mnuchin stated the U.S. place had been “misunderstood.”

“There is a real misinterpretation of the U.S. policy. Let me be very clear: President Trump absolutely believes in clean air and clean water and having a clean environment.”

Mnuchin later informed CNBC he didn’t imagine there have been only a few years left to stop a local weather disaster.

“There are a lot of other important issues” threatening civilization, he stated, citing well being and nuclear proliferation.

“I think that the youth needs to understand: climate is one issue that needs to be put in contexts with lots of other things.”

However German Chancellor Angela Merkel rushed to Thunberg’s defence, saying that attaining the objectives of the Paris local weather accord, which the U.S. has stop, was very important.

“Time is pressing, so we – the older ones, I am 65 years old – must make sure that we take the impatience of young people positively and constructively,” Merkel stated in her speech to the WEF’s annual assembly.

