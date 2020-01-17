After Snub To Amazon, BJP Slams Bezos-Owned Washington Post

Jeff Bezos introduced plans to take a position one billion (about Rs 7,092 crore) in India.

Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling celebration on Friday slammed editorial insurance policies of billionaire Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Put up, whilst his e-commerce agency Amazon introduced plans to create one million jobs within the nation by 2025.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Social gathering’s (BJP) international affairs division, mentioned there was “a lot of problem” with the newspaper’s protection of India, however didn’t give any particular examples.

The swipe on the Put up got here a day after a cupboard minister gave quick shrift to Amazon’s funding plans for India.

Mr Bezos has praised India throughout his ongoing go to, saying the 21st century would be the Indian century and that the dynamism and vitality within the nation was “something special”.

“I am not opposing Amazon as a company, in fact I am a regular customer … Jeff Bezos should go home tell Washington Post what is his impression about India,” Mr Chauthaiwale instructed Reuters.

“The Washington Post editorial policy is highly biased and agenda driven.”

Washington Put up’s India bureau chief, Joanna Slater, referred a Reuters request for remark to the newspaper’s spokespersons in Washington, who didn’t instantly reply outdoors common enterprise hours.

Amazon too didn’t reply to an e-mail in search of touch upon Mr Chauthaiwale’s remarks.

Mr Chauthaiwale has up to now been essential of international media’s reporting on political points, saying its protection has been biased towards PM Modi.

However his feedback come when the Indian authorities is more and more attacking e-commerce corporations in mild of considerations raised by India’s brick-and-mortar retailers, has created a public relations nightmare for Amazon throughout Mr Bezos’s go to.

Shopkeepers have represented a core constituency for the BJP for the reason that early days of the celebration. And sources instructed Reuters that PM Modi, who has in any other case courted international buyers, was unlikely to fulfill Mr Bezos throughout his go to regardless of repeated requests by the corporate in mild of merchants’ considerations and the continuing antitrust probe.

Small companies say they have been hit by Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart which flout rules and burn billions of to supply steep reductions. The businesses deny the allegations and say they adjust to all legal guidelines.

Union Minister for Commerce and Railways Piyush Goyal, a veteran BJP chief, on Thursday mentioned Amazon had carried out no huge favour to India by asserting a brand new $1 billion funding to assist small companies, elevating questions on its enterprise practices.

He added lately introduced India antitrust investigation of Amazon and Flipkart to take a look at allegations of deep discounting and whether or not the corporations discriminate towards small sellers had been “an area of concern for every Indian”.