After Ujjwala Raut row, Malaika Arora loses her cool at contestant, walks off in anger

MTV’s Supermodel of the Yr is popping out to be one of the talked-about exhibits on the channel ever. Whereas Malaika Arora, Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman have been a continuing, the present has added supermodel Ujjwala Raut and ace clothier Masaba Gupta within the panel. After making information for the chilly vibe between Malaika Arora and Ujjwala Raut, the present has landed in one other soup.

Malaika Arora just lately misplaced her cool at a contestant who tried throwing perspective and rolled her eyes on the jury. It so occurred that Rene Kujur, a 34-year-old contestant on the present had not been performing properly within the duties back-to-back. Because the judges had numerous expectations from her as a result of she was one of the skilled contestants within the line-up, they reprimanded her for not taking duties critically and never being severe concerning the present.

Renee misplaced her cool and misbehaved with the panel of judges that included Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba. Not solely did she again answered them but in addition rolled her eyes at them. When Malaika tried to motive along with her and ask her about her poor efficiency, the contestant acquired defensively aggressive and raised her voice. This led to Malaika dropping her calm and she or he quickly walked off in anger. Milind Soman determined to speak to the contestant and put some sense into her. Masaba additionally tried to clarify issues to Kujur and requested her to not behave like this in future.

Malaika – Ujjwala not on nice phrases

In accordance with Pinkvilla, Malaika and Ujjawala have been at loggerheads with one another on the units of the modelling present. The report said that Ujjawala had been boasting about how Arbaaz Khan had been making advances on her by sending her messages to her on Instagram. Apparently, Ujjawala is ensuring that she lets everybody find out about how she had been preserving the dialog going with Arbaaz by sharing her photos from the units with him. Worldwide Enterprise Instances, India couldn’t independently confirm the mentioned report.