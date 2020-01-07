After woman’s body is dumped near Mexico border, police search for boyfriend

A manhunt is underway for the boyfriend of a mom of 4 whose physique was discovered close to the U.S.-Mexico border final week, authorities stated.

Brittney Steenbergen, 36, and Adel Hussein, 44, had been reported lacking by one among their 4 kids on New Yr’s Eve. Steenbergen was final seen at dwelling in Plainview, Calif., three days earlier, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Workplace stated.

Throughout their investigation, detectives discovered of a potential home violence incident and found the household’s car — a darkish blue 2007 Toyota RAV4 with California plates — was lacking, in line with the sheriff’s Fb web page.

The day after Steenbergen was reported lacking, sheriff’s deputies discovered her physique in a rural space in Imperial County, practically 400 miles from her dwelling. The household’s lacking SUV was discovered deserted in El Centro, simply north of the Mexico border.

Hussein was final seen in Tipton on New Yr’s Eve and is thought to frequent the Plainview and Porterville areas, police stated. The 5-foot-Four, 200-pound man was final seen carrying a grey hat with a “B” on it, blue denims and black footwear.

Anybody with details about Hussein’s whereabouts can name the Tulare County Sheriff’s Workplace at (559) 733-6218. Nameless ideas may be despatched to (559) 725-4194 or [email protected]