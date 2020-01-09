AG to audit costs of cancelling eastern Ontario wind farm project

Ontario’s auditor normal says she’s going to study the prices related to a authorities determination to cancel an jap Ontario wind farm.

Setting Minister Jeff Yurek revoked the Nation Rise Wind Farm undertaking’s approval late final yr, citing issues in regards to the bat inhabitants.

Nation Rise has launched a authorized problem of the federal government determination, and is asking the Ontario divisional court docket to set it apart.

The NDP says it’s involved the cancellation may price taxpayers tons of of tens of millions of , given a latest revelation that the province is spending $231 million to cancel greater than 750 renewable vitality contracts.

NDP vitality critic Peter Tabuns wrote to the auditor normal to request that she evaluation the cancellation prices — which the federal government has not disclosed.

Auditor normal Bonnie Lysyk responded this week to say her annual audit of the province’s monetary statements will embody analyzing these prices.

However for a full, particular investigation, a request has to come back from a cupboard minister, the legislative meeting or a legislative committee.