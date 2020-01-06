AGAR: A sad sign to see Soleimani supporters in Canada

Here’s what is debatable. Whether or not U.S. President Donald Trump ought to have licensed a drone assault that took out terrorist Qassem Soleimani, whether or not it ought to have been performed whereas Soleimani was in Iraq and naturally, what the fallout is likely to be.

Here’s what isn’t debatable. Soleimani was a terrorist and supporting, lauding and mourning him is sort of merely help of terrorism.

One would hope that an outpouring of help for Soleimani would occur solely in Iraq, maybe in another Center Japanese location stuffed with anti-American, anti-Western spiritual fanatics, however not within the streets of Canadian cities.

Shockingly, one would hope in useless.

The Edmonton Journal wrote, “Supporters of an Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike rallied in front of the Alberta legislature Sunday night.”

“Several lit candles and placed them in front of a framed photo of Gen. Qassem Soleimani,” the paper reported.

In Toronto a gathering that was promoted by group the Mahdi Youth Society, a Canadian Islamic group, noticed attendees construct a makeshift shrine to the useless terrorist. Folks shouted, “Down with USA and Israel,” and honoured “the heroes of Islam.”

All of that was performed in full public view with no worry of repercussions from authorities, an irony little doubt misplaced on the thick-headed individuals taking part.

And to Ontario’s enduring embarrassment – these in different provinces could be happy to mock and condemn us – two of these marching at one of many rallies over the weekend that included help for Soleimani had been elected officers within the Ontario authorities.

NDP MPPs Marit Stiles and Rima Berns-McGown marched together with the supporters and flags of, as Brian Lilley reported within the Toronto Solar, “the Iraqi paramilitary group, the PMF or Popular Mobilization Forces, and of course, a flag from the terrorist group, Hezbollah, one of the groups that the dead Solemani helped fund and assist with military and terrorist activities.”

Hezbollah is listed as a banned terrorist group by the Canadian authorities. The Nationwide Publish just lately wrote: “In Canada, Hezbollah is “primarily involved in logistics and operational support activities and fundraising destined for terrorist purposes overseas,” the RCMP mentioned in a assertion.”

But Stiles and Berns-McGowan marched together with these flags and organizations, whereas Berns-McGown used Twitter to encourage others to, “Come on out if you are able” to what she characterised as an anti-war rally.

Maybe the MPPs had been misinformed as to the character of the occasion, however they didn’t depart when it could have been apparent that terror supporters had been additionally taking part. They, and their chief Andrea Horwath, make no apology for his or her help of the rally.

Sadly Trump Derangement Syndrome is so sturdy for some individuals in Canada that they are going to select a terrorist over Trump, to the hazard of their fellow Canadians.

Will good individuals who belong to the NDP in Ontario converse up and call the celebration? Maybe, however the NDP is unfortunately rife with fringe kooks. I want that weren’t true.

Have authorities taken images and movies of these rallying to help terrorism? I hope so. These individuals bear watching.

In Toronto some Iranian-Canadians danced and celebrated the loss of life of the terrorist. How disappointing that they needed to witness help for Soleimani of their adopted homeland, one they stay in not less than partly resulting from their escape of the violence he deliberate and perpetrated in Iraq and past.

Terrorism is the scourge of our occasions. That terrorist sympathizers stay and arrange in Canada is gloomy, stunning and harmful.