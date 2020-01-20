AGAR: Transparency needed with public sector union talks

Ought to public unions and governments be pressured to barter in public?

It is not uncommon throughout a negotiation for all sides to report wildly completely different variations of what has been happening on the negotiating desk, and who’s left making an attempt to guess which aspect is telling the reality?

The general public – the taxpayer – who will bear the burden of the eventual settlement, doesn’t have a clue who to imagine.

Whereas there are occasions a authorities will, a minimum of in the beginning, appear to be taking a tough line with the union, it too usually finally ends up with an excellent deal for the union members, not the taxpayers.

In Ontario, the earlier Liberal authorities was so pro-union that they really paid the negotiating bills of the instructor’s union. The taxpayers had been dinged for $2.5 million – no receipts required – for the union’s bills for issues like resort rooms.

Was that mentioned throughout negotiations as a technique to easy issues alongside? Did the Liberals provide you with the thought afterwards? Why will we even need to ask?

In October final 12 months, residents of British Columbia had been being instructed that academics and the federal government had been in powerful negotiations.

The union instructed the general public that the province was in need of academics attributable to low wages whereas the federal government stated they’d provided a elevate in step with what had been negotiated with different public unions.

What causes did the unions give the federal government for his or her obvious perception that they had been due a better enhance than different public workers? Wouldn’t you prefer to know? It’s your cash.

That precise scenario exists in Ontario the place the union desires double the wage enhance that was negotiated not too long ago with different public unions, however publicly the union insists it isn’t concerning the cash.

If the general public had been capable of eavesdrop on the negotiations would they really hear union negotiators say, “Hey, we don’t care about the money.”

On Monday I requested Sam Hammond, President of the Elementary Lecturers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) if he would agree to barter with the Ontario authorities in public. He stated he would.

Later within the day Minister of Training Stephen Lecce declined. Did Hammond suspect he would? Maybe, however it’s a win for Hammond.

However a reporter from NEWSTALK1010 radio took the query to the mayor of Toronto, John Tory, as town prepares for union talks.

Tory stated he doesn’t’ assume it could be useful and would result in misunderstandings.

Misunderstandings by whom? The general public, ignorant as they’re to the difficult machinations of presidency that are finest left to smarter elected officers who’re so significantly better ready to grasp them?

At any time when a politician tells you that you just wouldn’t perceive, that’s when you need to dig in.

Within the non-public sector when a union negotiation takes place representatives of the union sit on one aspect of the desk throughout from these representing possession, figuring out that the corporate’s future is important for each side.

In a public union negotiation public employees – academics, for instance – negotiate with public employees – the federal government – and since they’re primarily on the identical public sector staff, it’s too simple to imagine they’re typically arm-in-arm on the identical aspect of the desk.

The way forward for the taxpayer might not be their major concern. The one technique to know for certain is to power transparency.