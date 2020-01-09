Agents of SHIELD broadcaster ABC wants more Marvel TV shows

American broadcaster ABC has expressed curiosity in making extra reveals set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The community, which has been the US dwelling to Brokers of SHIELD because it started in 2013 in addition to the short-lived spin-offs Inhumans and Agent Carter, will quickly haven’t any MCU reveals on its lineup.

It’s not alone both as Netflix scrapped each single one in every of its Marvel dramas final yr, whereas each Runaways and Cloak and Dagger met related fates.

These developments come as the pinnacle of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, takes management of the corporate’s tv output in preparation for a slate of main Disney sequence scheduled to start this yr.

It regarded for some time as if Marvel wouldn’t be returning to the world of community tv, however ABC Leisure president Karey Burke suggests this is probably not the case.

“We love our partners at Marvel and we’re sad to see [Agents of SHIELD] go, it’s been a big part of our history,” she advised Deadline. “We’re looking forward to working with Kevin Feige and we’re at the very beginning of conversations with him now about what a Marvel and ABC show might look like.”

Whether or not or not the 2 juggernauts do collaborate on one other sequence possible relies on Feige’s long-term plan for brand spanking new storylines within the Marvel Universe.

He has already said that reveals coming to the Disney streaming service, together with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki shall be required anticipating anybody wishing to make sense of the following section of films.

Subsequently, a further ABC sequence would wish to both stand by itself or match neatly into the bigger Marvel jigsaw puzzle.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on Disney in late 2020