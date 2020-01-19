Ahead Of Filing Nomination, Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Roadshow On Monday

Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination at SDM workplace in Jamnagar Home (File Photograph)

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination for the New Delhi meeting seat on Monday.

“I will file my nomination tomorrow. I will feel very good if you come to bless me,” Mr Kejriwal, who can be Aam Aadmi Social gathering nationwide convenor, stated in a tweet.

Earlier than submitting his nomination, Mr Kejriwal will maintain a roadshow after in search of the blessings of Bhagwan Valmiki on the historic Valmiki Mandir, the AAP stated in an announcement.

The roadshow will go to Connaught Place through Panchkuian Marg into the Internal Circle after which in direction of the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg. It’s going to finish close to the Patel Chowk Metro station, it stated.

Mr Kejriwal will file his nomination at SDM workplace in Jamnagar Home.

Mr Kejriwal on Sunday launched a “guarantee card” itemizing 10 guarantees, together with free bus rides for college students and deployment of “mohalla marshals” for girls security, that his AAP will fulfil whether it is re-elected in Delhi.

The cardboard, “10 guarantees of Kejriwal”, additionally guarantees to proceed the scheme free of charge electrical energy as much as 200 items, free well being services, to plant two crore saplings, clear Yamuna river and scale back air pollution in Delhi over the following 5 years.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Meeting might be held on February eight.