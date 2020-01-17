Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express Begins: 10 Highlights Of “Premium Train”

Tejas Categorical: The whole carrying capability of the prepare is 736 passengers.

New Delhi:

Tejas Categorical on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route was flagged off at this time by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Ahmedabad at this time. Congratulating passengers of the second such premium prepare within the nation, Mr Rupani stated, “It is a matter of pride that this semi high-speed, second Tejas Express train has been flagged off between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. This will benefit both states”. The Chief Minister added that work on bullet prepare can also be happening the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Geared up with fashionable amenities, the prepare left from Ahmedabad at 10:43 am and reached Mumbai in about 6 hours 30 minutes, masking a distance of almost 500 km. For the return journey, the prepare will go away Mumbai Central at three:40 pm and attain Ahmedabad at 9:55 pm. The primary Tejas Categorical between Delhi and Lucknow was flagged off final yr.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Categorical: Right here Are 10 Key Highlights Of The Luxurious Prepare