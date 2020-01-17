Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express Begins: 10 Highlights Of “Premium Train”

Tejas Categorical: The whole carrying capability of the prepare is 736 passengers.
Tejas Categorical on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route was flagged off at this time by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Ahmedabad at this time. Congratulating passengers of the second such premium prepare within the nation, Mr Rupani stated, “It is a matter of pride that this semi high-speed, second Tejas Express train has been flagged off between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. This will benefit both states”. The Chief Minister added that work on bullet prepare can also be happening the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Geared up with fashionable amenities, the prepare left from Ahmedabad at 10:43 am and reached Mumbai in about 6 hours 30 minutes, masking a distance of almost 500 km. For the return journey, the prepare will go away Mumbai Central at three:40 pm and attain Ahmedabad at 9:55 pm. The primary Tejas Categorical between Delhi and Lucknow was flagged off final yr.
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Categorical: Right here Are 10 Key Highlights Of The Luxurious Prepare
- Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas specific has state-of-the-art interiors, infotainment, personalised studying lights, cell charging factors, CCTV cameras, bio-toilets, LED TV units and computerized doorways and dustbins.
- The passengers travelling on Tejas Categorical will get free insurance coverage of Rs 25 lakh.
- A few of the different amenities of Tejas Categorical embody and compensation on delays. It should present Rs 100 to every passenger in case delay is multiple hour and Rs 250 if delay exceeds two hours.
- Tejas Categorical additionally boasts of top of the range meals service – on-board meals and snacks. Tea and occasional merchandising machines will probably be accessible contained in the prepare.
- One other function of the Tejas Categorical is that you simply cancel a ticket, you’ll get computerized full refund on confirmed and waitlisted e-tickets in your accounts.
- “With state-of-the-art facilities along with the crew’s traditional attire, the new Tejas Express is a symbol of Indian culture blended with modernisation for enhanced passenger comfort,” Rail Minister Piyush Goyal wrote on Twitter.
- The Tejas Categorical prepare numbers 82902 and 82901 will function on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route six days every week with Thursday stored as off-day for upkeep exercise.
- The totally air-conditioned prepare has two government class chair vehicles, having 56 seats every, and eight chair vehicles, having capability of 78 seats every.
- The whole carrying capability of the prepare is 736 passengers. The prepare halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations.
- The industrial run of Tejas Categorical will happen on January 19. You possibly can e-book your prepare tickets on irctc.co.in
