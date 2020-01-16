Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express To Be Flagged Off On January 17

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate Tejas Categorical from Amhedabad (File)

New Delhi:

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Categorical, the second practice to be run by railway subsidiary Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Company (IRCTC), shall be flagged off by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Ahmedabad on Friday.

The business run of the practice will begin from January 19, 2020, from Ahmedabad, the railways stated. The primary such practice, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Categorical, has been operating since final 12 months.

The tickets of this practice will be booked solely on-line on IRCTC web site and there shall be no reserving accessible at railway reservation counters, they stated.

The practice seats will also be booked by IRCTC’s on-line journey portal companions like Paytm, Ixigo, PhonePe, Make My Journey, Google, Ibibo, Railyatri and others.

This practice 82902/82901 shall ply on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad route six days per week with Thursday as an off-day for upkeep actions.

To begin with, this absolutely air-conditioned practice shall have two govt class chair automobiles having 56 seats every and eight chair automobiles having capability of 78 seats every.

The whole carrying capability of the practice shall be 736 passengers. The practice will begin its journey at Ahmedabad at 06:40 hours and can attain Mumbai Central at 13.10 hours, having scheduled business halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali.

For the return journey, the practice will depart Mumbai Central at 15:40 hours and can attain Ahmedabad at 21:55 hours having scheduled enroute halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Nadiad.

Whereas there shall be no concession tickets within the practice, youngsters under 5 years of age have been exempted from fare and shall be booked together with their mother and father. Names of kids so booked is not going to seem on the chart. Kids of age 5 years and above shall be booked at full fare and shall be supplied with a seat, the railways stated.

Practice fare shall be dynamic in nature protecting in consideration the prevailing bus, taxi, rail and airfares. The practice could have totally different sequence of fares for lean, busy and festive seasons. Additional, practice fares shall be on level to level foundation.

Present reserving shall be accessible to customers after preparation of first chart which is able to usually be between 4 hours earlier than and as much as 5 minutes earlier than the scheduled departure of the practice.

There shall be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota within the practice. There shall be solely Common Quota and Overseas Vacationer Quota. Overseas Vacationer Quota of 6 seats in EC and 12 seats in CC shall be accessible for Overseas Vacationers.

All passengers travelling on IRCTC practice shall be supplied with Rail Journey Insurance coverage of as much as Rs 25 lakhs, freed from value by IRCTC. This complimentary journey insurance coverage additionally consists of an unique protection of Rs. 1 lakh in opposition to family theft / theft through the journey interval of the passengers.

Moreover this particular function, in a primary of its personal, IRCTC will even pay a compensation of Rs 100 in case the practice throughout its run is delayed by a couple of hour and Rs 250 in case of delay of greater than two hours to each passenger.