AI, AR likely to be key areas of job growth in future: STEM charity CEO

Excessive-tech jobs are more likely to change into essential sooner or later as many industries transfer additional into automation.

And Jennifer Flanagan, president and CEO of Actua Canada, desires to make sure the workforce of tomorrow is ready.

Actua Canada is a nationwide charity that gives applications in science, know-how, engineering and arithmetic (STEM) for youth ages six to 26.

And the applications differ based mostly on age.

“When they’re younger, we’re really focusing on broad skill sets that we know will develop those foundational experiences and skills that are going to be important for jobs that we can’t yet conceptualize,” Flanagan defined.

For highschool college students, she mentioned Actua additionally tries to assist them get a greater understanding of the ideas in key areas, similar to massive information, cybersecurity, augmented actuality and synthetic intelligence.

She mentioned Actua partnered with Google earlier in 2019 to develop a framework for instructing AI in highschool.

“We’re teaching them about…how AI actually comes together,” she defined.

“Some of the things that kids are all interacting with, whether that’s facial recognition or voice recognition, you know, taking something that they’re using every day on their phone, and actually breaking down the science and the tech behind that.”

She mentioned the course materials additionally helps lecturers who might not be as assured instructing the topic.

Equally, many children could have expertise with augmented actuality via cell video games, similar to Pokemon Go. However Flanagan mentioned her group tries to get youngsters to consider different methods AR can be utilized, similar to in a extra conventional profession, similar to well being care.

She mentioned information reveals well being trade will proceed to be an essential job area going ahead as we are going to clearly proceed to wish docs, nurses and different medical professionals.

However AI and AR are disrupting the health-care trade and future employees on this area will nonetheless must find out about these applied sciences.

Flanagan can also be to see how AR will change training itself.

“The use of something like augmented reality to teach kids complex subject, it’s engaging, it’s more interactive,” Flanagan mentioned.

“Analysis additionally demonstrates that in case you can work together with … 3D objects versus studying from a e book, you’re truly utilizing thrice extra of your studying capability.“

Flanagan mentioned Actua Canada interacts with roughly 400,000 younger folks in 500 communities throughout the nation annually.