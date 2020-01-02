“AIADMK Conspiring To Stop DMK”: MK Stalin On Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls

DMK chief MK Stalin has alleged irregularities in counting for native physique elections in Tamil Nadu (File)

Chennai:

DMK chief MK Stalin slammed the ruling AIADMK as we speak, alleging that the ruling social gathering was “conspiring” to cease his social gathering’s victory in native physique elections in Tamil Nadu. Mr Stalin, Chief of the Opposition within the state, pointed to Salem the place he stated outcomes haven’t been introduced even after counting is over. Outcomes have solely been introduced in seats AIADMK gained, he alleged. “In other places DMK officials were sent away and countingd was done only with their (AIADMK) people,” he stated, including that in one other counting centre three poll containers have been lacking.

MK Stalin met the State Election Commissioner in state capital Chennai and stated he had been assured of motion. Mr Stalin additionally stated the DMK would stage protests if authorities did not act on the grievance.

“Ruling AIADMK is conspiring to stop DMK’s victory. Results in Salem (which is also the Assembly seat of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy) where DMK leads not announced even after counting is over. We are moving the courts,” he stated, including, “We will decide whether to sit here on protest or hold a statewide agitation”.

The DMK swept the state in Lok Sabha polls held earlier this 12 months; the social gathering gained 37 of 38 seats leaving just one for the AIADMK, which had allied with the BJP. The AIADMK gained a measure of revenge in October by profitable by-polls for 2 Meeting seats, each beforehand held by the DMK.

These elections are being seen as a precursor for full Meeting polls anticipated to be held subsequent 12 months.

Elections – for native rural our bodies solely – are being held for 91,975 posts; these embody for Gram Panchayat ward members, Gram Panchayat President, Panchayat Union ward members and District Panchayat Union ward members. Greater than 2.three lakh candidates contested the election that was held throughout two phases – December 27 and 30.

Based on the Tamil Nadu State Election Fee (TNSEC) the primary section noticed polling of 76.19 per cent, and the second section noticed 77.73 per cent.

With enter from ANI