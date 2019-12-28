Aiden Markram Ruled Out Of England Test Series With Fractured Finger

South Africa opening batsman Aiden Markram has been dominated out of the rest of the four-Take a look at sequence in opposition to England after sustaining a fracture to his fourth left finger within the ongoing match on the Tremendous Sport Park. In a press release, Cricket South Africa stated that the harm — that came about throughout Day Two of the continued Take a look at — would require surgical procedure and can take away him from play for no less than six weeks. “Aiden sustained a fracture affecting the distal joint of his left ring finger,” stated CSA Chief Medical Officer Shuaib Manjra.

“After consulting with quite a few hand specialists we’ve got arrived at a choice that one of the best end result can be achieved by way of surgical discount and fixation. This may imply him sadly lacking the remainder of the sequence in opposition to England.

“We really feel for Aiden who labored extraordinarily onerous to return by way of his earlier hand fracture sustained in India to be Take a look at match prepared,” he added.

Markram managed 20 runs within the first innings when the Proteas had been bundled out for 284 whereas within the second innings, he may contribute with solely 2.