AIIMS Conducts Second Autopsy Of 4 Rape Accused Killed By Telangana Cops

New Delhi:

The second post-mortem on the 4 rape accused killed by the police in an encounter close to Hyderabad earlier this month was carried out by a crew of forensic specialists of AIIMS, Delhi, following which the our bodies have been handed over to their households, a high official stated.

A separate cabin had been organized on the Gandhi Hospital for All-India Institute of Medical Sciences crew for the post-mortem and the whole course of was videographed,Superintendent of the state-run facility Dr P Shravan Kumar stated.

The Telangana Excessive Court docket on December 21 ordered the a second postmortem of the 4, who have been accused of gang-rape and homicide of a girl veterinarian close to Hyderabad.

The primary autopsy was carried out on December 6, the day they have been shot useless by the police, at a authorities hospital in Mahabubnagar from the place the our bodies have been subsequently shifted to the Gandhi Hospital.

The forensic specialists will probably be handing over their report from the second post-mortem in a sealed cowl to the Excessive Court docket.

The our bodies have been handed over to the households after due identification course of was finished, Superintendent of the state-run facility Dr P Shravan Kumar stated.

A police official stated two ambulances every carrying two our bodies left for the native locations of the deceased in Narayanpet district.

Earlier than beginning the second post-mortem, the AIIMS crew interacted with the kin of the deceased males and recorded their statements, Mr Kumar stated.

“The team first wanted to talk to the kin of the deceased. So accordingly we arranged an interaction with them. The team recorded their statements. The relatives informed the team that they would take the bodies once the process is completed,” he stated.

On its request, the crew was offered a handicam (transportable video digital camera) and a pc, Mr Kumar added. The police had made elaborate safety preparations close to the hospital.

The our bodies of the 4 accused have been preserved within the Gandhi Hospital as per the sooner orders of the excessive court docket after some PILs have been filed alleging that the encounter was faux and amounted to extra-judicial killing.

The 4 accused have been arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the girl veterinarian and burning her physique. The case triggered widespread protests throughout the nation.