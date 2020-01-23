Aim To Take BJP Ideology To “Every Household”: JP Nadda After Meeting PM

JP Datta met PM Modi at his official residence right now.

Paid a courtesy go to to Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and sought his blessings. Below his in a position management, nation is attaining newer heights. Along with his valued steering, I’ll intention to take the celebration and it is ideology to each family. pic.twitter.com/yDoOWWbbqn – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 23, 2020

"Paid a courtesy visit to Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and sought his blessings. Under his able leadership, the country is achieving newer heights. With his valued guidance, I will aim to take the party and it"s ideology to every household," tweeted the BJP Nationwide President as he shared photos of his assembly with PM Modi.

Mr Nadda was on Monday made the BJP president, a duty he shared with Residence Minister Amit Shah for almost a yr. Mr Nadda, thought-about quantity three within the ruling celebration after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, was elected unopposed to the submit.

However his greatest problem now could be to try to preserve the BJP’s dominance in elections, given the celebration’s losses in latest state elections.

Below Amit Shah, the celebration soared to unbelievable highs, successful back-to-back elections, in 2014 and 2019. Over the previous yr, the celebration has suffered reverses in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.