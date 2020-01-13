Air Asia bomb threat: Mumbai-bound flight returns to Kolkata after drunk woman threatens of explosives

Watch | Myanmar aircraft fails to deploy touchdown gear, pilot lands with out entrance wheels













A Mumbai-bound flight from Kolkata needed to make an emergency touchdown on Saturday after a 25-year-old lady passenger threatened the crew member that an explosive machine was tied to her physique.

An inebriated Mohini Mondal instructed the crew members of the AirAsia flight I5316, with 120 passengers on board, that the explosive machine can explode at any second.

The flight, that took off from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Worldwide Airport in Kolkata at 10.09 pm, returned after the risk was conveyed to flight captain John Lewis by the crew. The message was later handed on to the Air Visitors Management (ATC).

A view of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Worldwide Airport (NSCBI).IANS

A full emergency alert was introduced on the NSCBI airport at 11.01 pm after the pilot sought ATC’s permission to return.

As per the usual working protocol (SOP), a bomb risk evaluation committee was fashioned and the aircraft was parked on the isolation bay at 11.46 pm.

Mondal was off-loaded at 12.15 am and brought into custody by the Central Industrial Safety Pressure (CISF), which guards the airport.

“No bomb or explosive was found on her person,” a prime airport official instructed IANS. “One of the explanations for the way she behaved could be that she was drunk,” he stated.

The flight was given flight clearance after a radical search by safety personnel and bomb consultants. It was operated by one other plane and was airborne at three.20 am.

(With company inputs)