Air Canada planes collide on Pearson tarmac

Two Air Canada planes have been concerned in a collision on the tarmac at Pearson airport late final week, the airline has confirmed

The planes have been unoccupied on the time.

A video of the Dec. 27 incident tweeted by Tom Podolec, a multimedia journalist for CTV and an aviation photographer, exhibits the bigger airplane, a Boeing 777, being towed when it comes into contact with the tail of the parked smaller airplane, an Airbus A321, pushing it to a 90-degree angle sideways.

“Both aircraft were empty at the time and there were no injuries,” Air Canada media relations mentioned in an announcement Tuesday.

“We are investigating the incident. The Boeing 777 has since returned to service and the A321 is being repaired.”

Replace INCIDENT An Air Canada Boeing 777-300 (C-FIUL) struck a parked AC Airbus A321 (C-GJWO) whereas being towed. Prompted vital harm to the A321 tail now being changed. The 777 wingtip has been repaired. Each plane seen on this photograph. https://t.co/UO6z5CLrYz pic.twitter.com/WIkVuRNcJv — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) December 31, 2019

Podolec subsequently tweeted a nonetheless of the 2 planes in a hangar on Dec. 31, stating the collision “caused significant damage to the A321 tail now being replaced. The 777 wingtip has been repaired.”

Air Canada didn’t instantly reply to queries concerning the quantity of injury to the planes or whether or not those that carried out the towing have been nonetheless working or had been disciplined in any means.