Air Force hockey to face Colorado College in outdoor game at Falcon Stadium

The Avs and the Kings aren’t the one ones taking part in hockey at Falcon Stadium in February.

The Air Power Falcons will host cross-town rival Colorado School within the Faceoff at Falcon Stadium at 5 p.m. Feb. 17, two days after the NHL Stadium Collection sport takes place. This will probably be Air Power hockey’s first outside varsity sport and the primary collegiate hockey sport to happen within the stadium.

“The Air Force vs. Colorado College game will be a one-of-a-kind experience for our players and all hockey fans in the Colorado Springs community,” Air Power director of athletics Nathan Pine stated in a press release.

Tickets for the sport are $25 and might be bought at aftickets.com or by calling 719-472-1895.