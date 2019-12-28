Air Force tops Washington State 31-21 at Cheez-It Bowl

PHOENIX — Kadin Remsberg ran for 178 yards and stretched to the pylon for a Three-yard landing late within the fourth quarter, lifting No. 24 Air Pressure to a 31-21 victory over Washington State within the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday evening.

The Falcons (11-2) had their triple choice working to close perfection, grinding out 371 yards speeding whereas setting a Cheez-It Bowl time of possession report of 43:24.

Donald Hammond III scored two touchdowns and Remsberg had his fourth-down TD confirmed by overview to assist the Falcons shut the season on an eight-game profitable streak.

Anthony Gordon, the FBS passing chief, saved the Cougars inside attain, throwing for 351 yards and three touchdowns. He hit Brandon Arconado on a 13-yard TD early within the fourth quarter to drag Washington State (6-7) inside 24-21, however the Cougars had no reply for Air Pressure’s triple-option assault.

The 2018 sport was dubbed the Cheez-INT Bowl after TCU and California mixed for 9 interceptions.

A yr later, Air Pressure and Washington State introduced philosophical variations to the desert.

The Falcons like to remain grounded, operating 57 instances a sport whereas ending third within the FBS at 292.5 yards per sport.

The Cougars like to fly, placing it up 56 instances a sport to guide the nation with almost 450 yards a sport.

Washington State began the Cheez-It Bowl rapidly, racing down the sector with a collection of completions, solely to get stuffed by an Air Pressure goal-line stand.

The Falcons’ opening drive was a yard-churning, clock-winding grind, overlaying 98 yards in 20 performs and 12:23. Hammond capped it with a 1-yard TD run.

Air Pressure’s subsequent two drives took much less time mixed than the primary, ending in Jake Koehnke’s 28-yard area objective and Taven Birdow’s Three-yard run after Gordon misplaced a fumble at Washington State’s 23.

The Cougars had two extra quick-hitting drives to drag inside 17-14 at halftime on Gordon’s two TD passes.

Air Pressure went proper again to the bottom to open the second half; 13 performs, 75 yards, capped by Hammond’s 7-yard TD run.

Washington State had one other fourth-down failure, this one at Air Pressure’s 5-yard line, however bounced again rapidly with Gordon’s TD cross to Arconado.

Remsberg’s diving TD run capped a 60-yard scoring drive to seal it.

THE TAKEAWAY

Air Pressure received the road of scrimmage and its 11th sport of the season, second solely to 12-win seasons in 1985 and 1998.

Washington State was harm by the 2 failed fourth downs and its incapacity to decipher Air Pressure’s triple choice.

UP NEXT

Hammond and Remsberg are juniors, however Air Pressure should change three starters on the offensive line and 6 starters on protection.

Washington State should discover its subsequent quarterback with Gordon set to graduate and can lose Arconado. A lot of the different Cougars’ talent gamers nonetheless have eligibility left, so they need to be in first rate form if a quarterback steps up.