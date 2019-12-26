Air India Employees May Call Strike To Stall Privatisation: Report

Air India pilot union had requested the Centre to permit them to stop with out discover interval (File)

Mumbai/New Delhi:

Fed up with the uncertainty over their very own future tagged with the destiny of Air India, airline workers are within the course of to deciding to both take the NCLT path to get well their dues or declare a normal strike to place stress on the federal government from privatising the nationwide service.

The 2 choices had been arrived after all of the recognised Air India unions and different worker our bodies met in Mumbai.

Nonetheless, a remaining plan of action shall be determined after additional dialogue and is anticipated quickly. If the strike possibility is chosen, then it is going to be initiated from January eight, 2020.

The choice to think about both the Nationwide Firm Regulation Tribunal (NCLT) route or the strike comes days after the airline’s pilots and engineers demanded fast cost of their dues.

“We all met today and have decided that the privatisation exercise should cease immediately and some clarity be provided first,” a senior workplace bearer of engineers’ union advised IANS from Mumbai.

“The country can not afford to loose the national carrier which provides affordable travel options to passengers. It is also an engine of economic growth during the time of slowdown.”

On Monday, the airline’s pilot union had requested the Centre to permit them to stop the passenger service with out serving their discover intervals.

“We are in a state of distress,” a senior officer office-bearer of the pilots union, the Indian Business Pilots’ Affiliation (ICPA), advised IANS.

“If the government wants to close down the airline, then they should say so and relieve us as soon as possible, so that we can find alternate employment. We also want that our notice period should also be waived-off.”

On Monday, the ICPA in a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri mentioned: “It is unfair for the Government of India to keep us bonded with the notice period while we are not being paid on time and our dues are not cleared.”

Terming the Civil Aviation Minister’s assertion that if Air India shouldn’t be privatised by March 31, 2020, the airline shall be shut down as “a matter of concern”, the pilots’ union mentioned within the letter: “With this uncertainty over the survival of our national carrier and with no ‘Plan B’, we request you to ensure that we are not treated like bonded labour and allow us to quit Air India without serving the notice period and clear all our dues immediately.”

At current, the union has 800 pilots as its members. As per the letter, at present 65 pilots have tendered their resignations and are serving the six-month discover interval which is due for completion “very soon”.