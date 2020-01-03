Air India, IndiGo To Avoid Iran Airspace Amid Tehran, Washington Tensions

Air India and IndiGo might be exercising warning in flight operations over the Iranian airspace

New Delhi:

Amid hovering tensions between america and Iran, Indian airways have been requested to keep away from the Iranian airspace, sources stated as we speak. Nationwide provider Air India and IndiGo, one of many greatest airways of the nation, might be exercising warning in flight operations over the Iranian airspace.

This comes hours after high Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike on Baghdad’s worldwide airport which led to a dramatic escalation between the 2 nations.

India has additionally expressed concern over the escalation and stated it needs to be “vital that the situation does not escalate further” and referred to as for restraint between the 2 nations.

“We have noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the US. The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India. It is vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so,” India stated in a press release.

Final yr too, as a result of rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran after the latter shot down a US drone in its airspace, Indian airways averted the “affected part of the Iranian airspace” and rerouted flights.

As we speak’s strike, which was ordered by US President Donald Trump, additionally killed the deputy chief of Iraq’s paramilitary pressure, the Hashed al-Shaabi. The missile bombardment hit a Hashed convoy and killed eight individuals, together with “important figures”.

After the assault, Iran’s supreme chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of “severe revenge”, vowing that “God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped”.

The US in flip, referred to as the missile assault on Iran’s high navy commander “a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad”.

The Pentagon stated that Soleimani had orchestrated assaults on coalition bases in Iraq over the previous months, including that the strike was an try at “deterring future Iranian attack plans”.

Iraq condemned the assault, saying “aggression” would “spark a devastating war”.