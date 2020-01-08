Air India To Keep Off Iran Airspace As Tensions Rise In Middle East

Aviation regulator DGCA requested Indian airways to stay vigilant and take all precautions

New Delhi:

Hours after a Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 individuals crashed close to Tehran and Iranian authorities carried out missile strikes in opposition to US army bases in Iraq, Air India mentioned it’s quickly rerouting its flights and that of its subsidiary Air India Categorical which use Iranian airspace.

“In light of the tensions within the Iranian airspace a decision to temporarily reroute flights of Air India (AI) and Air India Express (AIX) overflying Iran has been taken. This may lead to an increase in flying time by approximately 20 minutes for flights from Delhi and 30 to 40 minutes for flights from Mumbai,” mentioned the airline’s spokesperson.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday morning requested Indian airways to stay vigilant and take all precautions within the airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of Persian Gulf, hours after the crash of Ukrainian Worldwide airways flight that killed 176 individuals close to Tehran.