Airbus A321 and F-5E Tiger fighter jets weave between mountains ahead of Alpine Ski World Cup

Now THAT’S a slalom! Airbus A321 and F-5E Tiger fighter jets weave between mountains throughout Alpine Ski-ing World Cup coaching session in Switzerland
By James Mills for MailOnline
Ski followers had been handled to a spectacular air show over the Alps at the moment forward of the Alpine Ski-ing World Cup.
Jets from Patrouille Suisse – the Swiss Air Power’s aerobatic show workforce – tailed a Swiss Worldwide Air Strains passenger airplane above Wengen throughout a coaching session for the boys’s downhill race.
The Airbus A321 led a formation of six Northrop F-5E Tigers hovering above the Bernese Alps because the solar dipped behind the mountains.
The Lauberhorn ski races are one of many highest attended winter sports activities occasions on the earth, attracting greater than 30,000 spectators yearly. This yr’s competitors runs from tomorrow till Sunday.
The Patrouille Suisse (Swiss Patrol) airshow is a longtime annual attraction on the occasion.
An Airbus A321 leads a formation of six Northrop F-5E Tigers hovering above the Bernese Alps on the Ski World Cup
The planes soared above the Bernese Alps because the solar dipped behind the mountains in a spectacular show
