Airline asks woman to take pregnancy test before flight from Hong Kong to US island of Saipan

By Chris Dyer For Dailymail.com

Printed: 10:10 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:28 EST, 14 January 2020

A Japanese lady was reportedly requested by an airline to take a being pregnant check earlier than boarding a flight to a US island.

Midori Nishida was travelling from Hong Kong to Saipan to go to her mother and father when she was requested by workers at Hong Kong Categorical Airways to show she was not pregnant.

After telling crew she was not pregnant, Nishida was taken to the bathroom by an worker, who made her urinate on a strip check earlier than they might enable her to get on the airplane.

As soon as she bought to the airport for her flight, she says the airline requested her to take a ‘fit-to-fly’ evaluation, which features a being pregnant check.

A Hong Kong Categorical Airways at at Hong Kong Worldwide Airport (file picture). The airline apologized for his or her coverage of asking feminine passengers to take a being pregnant check and mentioned they had been reviewing it

Regardless of already marking on a check-in questionnaire that she was not pregnant, Nishida was nonetheless requested to take the check.

The outcome was adverse and the 25-year-old was the allowed to board.

Saipan is a US territory and the island is a part of the Northern Mariana Islands within the Pacific.

The airline reportedly mentioned the check was required to make sure ‘US immigration legal guidelines weren’t being undermined’.

Nishida referred to as the expertise ‘humiliating and irritating’.

Hong Kong Categorical Airways apologized for the incident and mentioned the agency was reviewing the coverage in a press release to The Wall Avenue Journal.

Saipan, one of many Northern Mariana Islands, within the Pacific Ocean. Midori Nishida was travelling from Hong Kong to the island to go to her mother and father when workers at Hong Kong Categorical Airways requested her to show she was not pregnant

The airline mentioned: ‘In response to considerations raised by authorities in Saipan, we took actions on flights to Saipan from February 2019 to assist guarantee US immigration legal guidelines weren’t being undermined.

‘We want to apologize unreservedly to anybody who has been affected by this.

‘Now we have instantly suspended the apply whereas we assessment it.’

Between 2015 and 2016, 715 infants of overseas parentage had been born in Saipan, 95 per cent of whom had been of Chinese language descent.

Extra vacationers than locals gave beginning on the island in 2018, in response to US immigration figures.

It’s not unlawful for expectant moms to journey to the US particularly to offer beginning, so long as they will cowl all prices and don’t lie in regards to the goal of journey.