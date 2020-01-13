January 13, 2020 | three:45am | Up to date January 13, 2020 | three:51am

Authorities took a person into custody after he allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and tried to storm the airplane’s cockpit final week.

A fellow passenger on the flight described the Jan. 9 incident to information shops, saying that the airplane was about to land when the suspect headed in the direction of the cockpit in a “full sprint.” A flight attendant and 6 legislation enforcement brokers have been injured within the ensuing scuffle.

Matthew Dingley was taken into custody after his flight United Categorical flight from Dulles Worldwide Airport landed at Newark, NBC New York experiences. He reportedly started performing erratically in the course of the flight and stormed the cockpit because the airplane neared its vacation spot.

“This guy was in a full sprint, right up to the cockpit, hits the cockpit, starts banging on it,” fellow passenger Mike Egbert informed NBC New York. In response to him, after a flight attendant tried to intervene, Dingley started to assault her.

Egbert described the flight attendant as, “A slight woman, petite, and this guy was clocking her.”

One other passenger on the airplane apparently had legislation enforcement expertise and was in a position to assist get the scenario beneath management. Sadly, issues didn’t finish there.

Port Authority Police took Dingley into custody, however solely after he continued to combat with them.

“He picks up a police officer, throws the police officer…his back,” Egbert described. “If he did actually get into that cockpit lord knows what would have happened.”

The flight attendant was taken to a close-by hospital, though she has since been launched. Six Port Authority Officers have been injured in the course of the incident, though they’re reportedly anticipated to get better.

Dingley has been charged with aggravated assault, prison trespassing, resisting arrest and interfering with transportation, NJ.com experiences.