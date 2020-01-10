‘Aisha’ actor Amrita Puri-Imrun Sethi headed for divorce 2 years after grand wedding?

Amrita Puri’s wedding ceremony ceremonyInstagram

After a dreamy and lavish wedding ceremony ceremony in Bangkok, ‘Aisha’ actor Amrita Puri is headed for divorce inside two years of marriage. Amrita had tied the knot along with her long-time beau Imrun Sethi on November 11, 2017. Imrun is a restaurateur by occupation.

Finest identified for her position as Shefali Thakur in Aisha and the girl-next-door position in Kai Po Che, Amrita Puri had a magical wedding ceremony in Bangkok. She had even gone to Croatia for an exorbitant bachelorette get together.

As per a Spotboye report, issues haven’t been going properly between Amrita Puri and Imrun Sethi for the previous few months. Not solely was Amrita absent from the launch of his European restaurant in Mumbai, however has additionally stopped posting photos with him on social media.

Staying with mother and father

The report states that Amrita has been staying at her mother and father’ place for the final 12 months. Fixed fights and arguments had been cited as the rationale behind the transfer. Amrita received uninterested in the fightings and moved to her mother and father’ place to by no means return. Although each side of the household tried their finest to resolve the variations between the 2, it was to no avail.

Previous to her transferring away from her personal place and shifting to her mother and father’ place, Amrita used to share many photos along with her husband and of her husband. She even used to go with him for the unimaginable menu he had at his eating places.

The gala wedding ceremony

Their morning wedding ceremony was a low-key affair that befell within the presence of their respective relations and shut pals. Amrita had worn a wonderful Sabyasachi ensemble for her Anand Karaj ceremony. Amrita’s shut pals Sandhya Mridul, Satyadeep Sharma, Eisha Chopra and Nauheed Cyrusi had been seen accompanying the bride on her huge day.

Regardless of a number of roles which left a mark on us like that of Shefali Thakur in Aisha and Vidya Bhatt in Kai Po Che, Amrita has not been in a position to seize plum roles within the trade. She was lately seen in Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgemental Hai Kya as Meghna. She will likely be quickly seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83.