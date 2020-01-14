Aishwarya Rai and Big B leave for Ritu Nanda’s last rites

B-town celebs attend particular screening of ‘Fanney Khan’













Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda’s mother-in-law and Raj Kapoor’s eldest daughter Ritu Nanda handed away in the present day morning. This information was nothing lower than a shock for the Kapoor, Nanda and the Bachchan household. Ritu, who was 71 years outdated, was affected by most cancers from the previous couple of years. The final rituals of Ritu might be carried out in the present day at 1.30 pm at Lodhi Highway cremation floor in Delhi.

Bachchan Bahu Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan had been noticed on the Mumbai airport as they left for the final rites. Each had been clicked carrying white outfits as they headed in the direction of attending the funeral.

A while in the past, Rishi Kapoor’s spouse Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt notice that wrote, My dearest, Could your soul rests in peace.

For the uninitiated, Ritu Nanda was married to a well-known industrialist, Escorts Group Chairman Rajan Nanda who handed away final 12 months and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan is married to their son Nikhil Nanda.

