Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: From net-worth to annual income, everything you need to know

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is likely one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood and there are a number of causes which makes her definitely worth the cash she will get provided. From successful the pretigious Miss World 1994 pageant to establishing herself as a lead actress in Bollywood, Aishwarya has certainly come a good distance.

Other than being an A-list actress in showbiz, Aishwarya can be favorite amongst high manufacturers who proceed to woo her. She is presently the face of common beauty model L’oreal which she continues to signify at prestigious occasions overseas. She not too long ago featured in a Cadbury TVC which proved Aishwarya’s relevance within the endorsement world.

Paid greater than her male counterparts

The Mangalore woman, who had began endorsing manufacturers as a youngster, has now turn out to be one of many high model ambassadors within the nation. She typically will get paid greater than her male counterparts which has all the time been a subject of debate within the leisure trade.

Her husband Abhishek Bachchan too had earlier revealed that his spouse Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was paid greater than him in eight to 9 motion pictures they’ve labored collectively. “There’s a huge debate on gender parity in the film business and in other industries. I’ve worked in nine films with my wife and in eight of those, she’s got paid more than I have. The highest-paid actor in Piku was Deepika (Padukone),” Abhishek has stated in one in every of his earlier interviews.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s annual earnings, costs per movie

If studies are to be believed, Aishwarya earns almost Rs 80 to 90 crore yearly by means of promoting and costs Rs 5 to six crore for a day’s dedication. So far as motion pictures are involved, Aishwarya costs Rs eight to 10 crore per movie and producers are comfortable to shell out cash from their pockets to get her on board.

Model endorsement and net-worth

Age has by no means been a hurdle in Aishwarya’s profession. Although she not is the face of common manufacturers like Nakshatra and Coca-Cola, Aishwarya has been the model ambassador of L’oreal for greater than 12 years and Swiss Luxurious watch Longines for greater than a decade. She has been the primary choose for manufacturers like Lakme, Titan, Lux, Philips, Kalyan Jewellers and extra.

Aishwarya remains to be driving excessive on profitable and long-standing worldwide endorsements. In response to commerce estimates, Aishwarya has a net-worth of Rs 258 crore.

Costly issues that Aishwarya owns

Speaking about costly issues, Aishwarya owns a Mercedes Benz S500 price Rs 2.35 crore, a Bentley CGT price Rs three.12 crore, a villa in Sanctuary Falls, Dubai price Rs 15.6 crore and an condo in Bandra price Rs 30 crore.